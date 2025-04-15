Drake is working on a new album.

Drake is preparing another solo album to follow 2023's 'For All the Dogs'

The 'Nice For What' rapper was a guest on Adin Ross’ livestream on Kick this week, where he spilled that the new LP he is working on is "a slap".

He said: “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album. Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap."

Asked if it's a solo record, he replied: "Yeah."

Drake released a joint album with fellow rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR, '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U', in February, which topped the charts.

The confirmation of a new record comes after Drake recently warned fans that his "next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy".

The 38-year-old hip-hop megastar posted a cryptic post about his next steps and how he hopes fans will see his "honesty as clarity and not charity".

Drake also seemingly addressed his viscous feud with rap rival Kendrick Lamar, insisting he didn't grow up being "confrontational".

He penned on Instagram: "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me. (sic)"

Drake previously promised "round two" in his beef with Kendrick, who took their feud all the way to the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

K Dot subtly took aim at his arch-nemesis and performed a censored version of his record-breaking Drake diss track 'Not Like Us'.

When he announced his Super Bowl gig, Kendrick said: "You know there's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos."

Meanwhile, Drake recently cancelled concerts in Australia and New Zealand due to a "scheduling conflict".

The 'Rich Flex' rapper was due to play Down Under in Brisbane on March 4 and Sydney on March 7, with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand on March 15 and 16.

His team promised to reschedule the ‘Anita Max Win Tour’ dates and vowed to make it up to fans with some new shows.

Drake had already played gigs in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.