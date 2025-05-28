Megan Moroney believes her songwriting is "painfully honest".

Megan Moroney has opened up about her songwriting approach

The 27-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise since releasing her debut album, 'Lucky', in 2023, and Megan believes that her popularity stems from the honesty of her songwriting.

Speaking to People, she explained: "There's definitely strength in being painfully honest, even if it's hard to talk about whatever it is. And I feel like I've got a fan base of younger girls that really look up to me. So if I can be the one that tells them it's going to be okay, or I once felt this way and now I don’t - I think it's brave, and I don't feel weaker for it."

Megan's music is a reflection of her "life experiences".

The singer is currently in the midst of penning her new album, and she insists that her songwriting "strategy" hasn't changed in recent years.

She said: "I'm always writing. I mean, I would say that my next album is probably like 80 percent written.

"I just try to live my life and write about it. So that's kind of how this next album is shaping up, too. Just like the last ones — I was writing about my life experiences. So the strategy behind it hasn't changed. It’s still the same."

Despite this, Megan revealed that her new record will be more "light and carefree and happy".

She shared: "I would say I've still got the emo cowgirl staples on there because it wouldn't be a Megan Moroney album without some heart-wrenching thing, but I do think it's lighter and it's really fun.

"I've got so many songs on my phone right now that I'm just like ... I know my fans are just going to freak out."

Meanwhile, Megan previously admitted to feeling inspired by Kacey Musgraves.

The 'Tennessee Orange' hitmaker admitted to being wowed by Kacey's songwriting talents.

Speaking to NME about her musical inspirations, Megan explained: "Anything with Kacey next to it freaks me out, because she’s the reason I wanted to write songs. She’s such a smart writer and I fell in love with it."