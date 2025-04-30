Spice Girls are inching closer to a reunion tour to mark their 30th anniversary - but Victoria Beckham is said to have "pretty much ruled herself out".

Spice Girls reunited in full at the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony

There has been plenty of speculation about the band - Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Victoria - coming together again for a world tour next year, when their debut single 'Wannabe' turns 30 years old.

Spice Girls star Geri is expected to meet the group's former manager Simon Fuller in Miami later this week, when both are in the Magic City for the Miami Grand Prix.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "There have been rumours swirling for months, but Geri has always been too busy and had other things on, preventing her from saying Yes.

"Nothing is yet confirmed but Geri and Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas.

"If Simon were to get involved, this would absolutely take any tour to the next level."

However, Victoria is said to be "90 per cent out of the running" to reunite with the 'Say You'll Be There' hitmakers.

The source added: "Unfortunately Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out, but there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing.

"She would always want to honour the girls’ history."

Mel C recently hinted that the group could head out on a world tour for Wannabe's 30th anniversary.

In March, she told Australia’s 2Day FM: "We have to do something special.

"Obviously I can’t say too much but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!"

In 2024, the Spice Girls sparked reunion speculation when they all appeared in the same room together - and blasted out a rendition of their hit tune 'Stop'.

Geri, Emma, Mel B and Mel C came together to support Victoria at her 50th birthday party, and the quintet couldn't resist a rendition of the 1997 song.

If the '2 Become 1' hitmakers go on tour without Victoria, it won't be the first time they have hit the road Posh Spice-less.

Spice Girls played at 13 sold-out stadium shows in the UK and Ireland in 2019, but Victoria didn't reunite with the group.

However, she did when they performed at the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony.