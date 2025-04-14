LE SSERAFIM and JADE have released a new version of 'Hot'.

LE SSERAFIM and JADE have released an English version of 'Hot'

The K-pop girl group have recruited the former Little Mix star - whose full name is Jade Thirlwall - for another remix of the title track from their recently released mini-album.

Jade sings the new lyrics: “Now I’m strong, you did mе wrong, kept stringing me along / I should’ve seen the signs, wasted all my time, yeah / Now I’m on top, and you’re not, baby, that’s your loss / Don’t love me for somebody I’m not.”

One of the big themes on 'Hot' is love and passion.

Yunjin told NME recently: “Now, at this point, we’ve received so much love from our [fanbase] Fearnots and from the people we work with and each other, so it came really naturally to want to talk about love. At this point in our career, we [also] wanted to talk about something that everybody could relate to and what can people relate to more than love?”

LE SSERAFIM also hinted at adding a UK leg to their ‘Easy Crazy Hot Tour'.

The band - comprising Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae - will play 17 shows across Asia this summer.

The Asia leg of the tour will kick off with back-to-back concerts in Incheon, South Korea, on April 19 and April 20.

The group will hit 10 cities in Asia, stopping at Japan from May to June, Taiwan and China in July, and the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore in August.

A North American tour is scheduled for September.

And the girls have said they are keen to see their UK Fearnots in the flesh.

They said: "Hopefully, a UK leg will also be added, you never know."

Chaewon said: “We really, really want to meet our UK Fearnots.

“Just call us, and we’re ready to see them anytime.”

The name of the tour comes from the titles of three of LE SSERAFIM’s five mini-albums - ‘Easy’ and ‘Crazy’, which came out in 2024, and ‘Hot’.

It marks JADE's first foray into K-pop.

Meanwhile, Sugababes recently spilled that they have been writing with JADE.

The ‘Push the Button’ hitmakers – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy – did a verse and a chorus on a track for the ‘Angel of My Dreams’ singer, though it’s not quite finished yet.

Speaking about presenting JADE with her BRIT Award for Best Pop Act recently, Keisha told NME: "It was lovely, and we actually had a writing session with her a couple of weeks ago, which was cool.”

Siobhán asked her bandmate: “Have we heard the track [we wrote] back yet?”

Keisha replied: “Yeah, I heard it back the other day. I mean, it wasn’t completely finished. We just did a verse and chorus, but it’s definitely got something.”

Siobhán added: “The whole thing was very relaxed: a no pressure situation. You [Keisha] were putting on your makeup to go out and JADE was putting on her makeup to go out, and we were all just writing. It felt exciting.”