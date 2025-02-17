Steven Tyler won't return to touring because of the "pressure", according to his drummer pal Matt Sorum.

The Aerosmith rocker has officially retired from the road after suffering a fractured larynx which has affected his voice, but fans were hopeful of a return after he got back on stage to perform at the Jam for Janie charity gig at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium earlier this month - however, Velvet Revolver star Matt is adamant the one-off performance won't lead to another Aerosmith tour for the 76-year-old singer.

Matt - who served as musical director for the charity show - told WBAB: "Well, let me just explain what’s happening with Steven Tyler, ’cause he’s a really good friend. And we were on the phone 10 times a day.

"It [the Jam for Janie gig] was great. And he trusts me ... it was a really big moment for him because he hurt himself bad. Now, is he gonna tour again? No, he’s not."

The drummer went on to insist Tyler won't get back on tour unless his voice is "perfect".

He explained: "Steven cannot put himself under the rigours of doing a full worldwide tour because there’s a lot of pressure. And if you’re not a singer, you wouldn’t understand what he goes through, but he’s 77 years old and he’s a perfectionist.

"And if he doesn’t sing correctly, it bothers him. And he’s not gonna put it on tape, like 80 per cent of the people that are out there taking your money.

"He will not be on tape, and he won’t change the keys of the song. That’s just who he is. He’s, like: ‘I’m an artist. I’m a singer. This is my band. I’ve been doing this for 50 years. And if I can’t do it perfect, I can’t do it.' And I respect that."