Stevie Nicks wrote a new album while holed up in a hotel after being evacuated from her home due to the California wildfires.

The Fleetwood Mac star was forced to flee her mansion in Pacific Palisades after it was threatened by the fires which devastated southern California after breaking out in January - leaving 30 people dead and destroying more than 18,000 homes - and she used her time "sitting in a hotel" to write new music.

Speaking on stage at the Pollstar Music Awards, Stevie explained: ""I'm actually making a record right now. I call it the ghost record because it just kind of happened in the last couple weeks.

"Because of the fires I was sitting in a hotel for 92 days, and at some point during that last part of the 92 days I said: 'You know what? I feel like I'm on the road but there's no shows.'

"I'm just sitting here by myself because everybody else is at the house doing all the remediations and everything and it's just me sitting here and I thought: 'You need to go back to work.' And I did, and I have seven songs."

She went on on to describe her new tracks, saying: "They are autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life.

"They're not airy fairy songs where you're wondering who they're about but you don't really get it. They're real stories of memories of mine of fantastic men."

Stevie's home was still standing after the fires and she previously thanked the firefighters who saved the property during her performance at the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles earlier this year.

She told the audience: "Knowing that I was a full-on Pacific Palisadean woman with an old, beautiful, famous house that was almost taken from me as the fire came up the hill behind my house.

"And I was pretty sure, as they whisked me away and evacuated me - my least favorite word now - to another safe place, that when I turned around and looked my house would be up in flames ...

"[But the house] stands strong, just like her mom. And in my opinion, she saved that whole street."

She dedicated her performance of her track 'Landslide' to the firefighters who saved her home.