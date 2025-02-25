The Stranglers are taking Buzzcocks on the road for a special tour celebrating 51 years on the road.

The Stranglers are celebrating 51 years as a band

The punk rock icons - who first formed in 1974 and went onto find mainstream success with songs like 'Golden Brown', 'No More Heroes' and 'Peaches' - are set to travel the UK on their '51' tour including two nights at London's Roundhouse.

In a post on Instagram, the band said: "They say 'making it to a goal is one thing, but making it further is even better.'

"We are thrilled to announce The Stranglers '51' UK Tour. Fifty one years on the road and still going strong."

They will be joined on all but two dates - Edinburgh and Aberdeen - by 'Ever Fallen In Love' legends Buzzcocks.

The tour kicks off at the O2 Academy in Leeds on October 17, before shows at Manchester's O2 Apollo and the O2 City Hall in Newcastle.

The Stranglers - made up of founding member Jean-Jacques Burnel and bandmates Baz Warne, Jim Macaulay and Toby Hounsham - will then head up to Scotland for two gigs without Buzzcocks on October 23 and 24.

On October 28, both bands will be in Bristol's Beacon, followed by a show at the Dome in Brighton, and then the Roundhouse double header.

A support act for the Scottish concerts will be announced at a later date.

The group's keyboard player Dave Greenfield tragically died from COVID-19 in 2021.

In a statement at the time, they said: "We are deeply and profoundly saddened to announce the untimely passing of keyboard legend Dave Greenfield on the evening of 3rd May 2020.

"Following a stay in hospital for heart problems, Dave tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last Sunday but he sadly lost his battle last night.

"Dave had been an ever present in the band since joining in late 1975 and his keyboard wizardry was world-renowned over his 45 year career in The Stranglers. "Dave was a lovable, friendly and eccentric character who always had time to chat."

The Stranglers - 51 Tour dates

OCTOBER

12 Leeds, O2 Academy

18 Manchester, O2 Apollo

21 Newcastle, O2 City Hall

23 Edinburgh, O2 Academy

24 Aberdeen, Aberdeen Performing Arts

28 Bristol, Bristol Beacon

29 Brighton, Brighton Dome

31 London, Roundhouse

NOVEMBER

1 London, Roundhouse