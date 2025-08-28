Five had a very famous super-fan slide into their DMs when they announced their reunion tour.

Cara Delevingne is a Five super-fan

The musical quintet - Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon - announced they were all reforming back in February and their kick off their arena tour at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on October 29.

In the wake of their reunion, the guys were surprised to be contacted on social media by model-and-actress Cara Delevingne who told them she was a huge fan of their songs, which include Keep On Movin', Everybody Get Up and Slam Dunk, and they are inviting her along to one of their concerts.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Abz said: "Cara Delevingne is a fan.

“She reached out to us. We’re going to get her along to a show.

“It doesn’t get better than that.”

While Cara’s DM sparked major excitement, the Five boys have also been rubbing shoulders with music royalty - including a surprise jam with none other than Robbie Williams.

Scott added: “Performing with Robbie Williams in June was unexpected. You don’t say no when he asks you to come on and sing Keep On Movin’.

“We heard some of his new songs live in the dressing room, too.

“He was singing them in his dressing room before the show.”

After selling out their initial 12 dates, they’ve now expanded to 25 UK shows, before taking their act to arenas in Australia and New Zealand. But with the schedule increasing, they admit they have felt the pressure of relaunching Five.

Scott said: “The doubt started to creep in the night before. I phoned my wife Kerry and said, ‘What if no one cares?’. But we got the most amazing response. Then we sold out 12 shows and now we’re doing 25. It’s overwhelming, in a good way.”

Sean said: “We were nervous about the industry as a whole. We were quite misunderstood back in the day because we were just lads. That was overwhelming.”