Take That and Kane Brown have been confirmed as musical acts for F1 75 Live.

Take That have been confirmed for the F1 75 Live event

The 'Shine' band and US country artist will be joined at the historic motorsport launch event at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday (18.02.25) by award-winning artist mgk (formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly) and composer Brian Tyler's alter ego Are We Dreaming.

The acts will take to the stage for an unforgettable night alongside all 10 F1 teams and 20 drivers to celebrate the start of the 75th anniversary season of the sport.

The show will be hosted by actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, who will be joined throughout the evening by F1 TV's Laura Winter, Ariana Bravo and Lawrence Barretto.

Whitehall said: "As soon as I heard about F1 75 Live at the O2 I knew I wanted to be involved.

"It promises to be a truly unique show, bringing together the cars and stars of Formula 1 with incredible global musicians and entertainment to celebrate 75 years of this incredible sport.

"I can't wait to get on stage and bring the show to everyone at The O2 and those watching at home around the world."

F1 75 Live will showcase the drama and spectacle of Formula 1 as each team unveils their 2025 car livery in their own dedicated performance.

Motorsport fans can also expect appearances from legends of racing and global talent as stars from track, screen and stage descend on London for the beginning of the 2025 season.

Formula 1 broadcasters from around the globe will be televising the launch event live and it will also be streamed for free on F1's social media channels – including YouTube.