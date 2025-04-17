Tate McRae has faced a backlash for her upcoming collaboration with Morgan Wallen.

It was confirmed this week that the 'You Broke Me First' singer will feature on the country star’s upcoming album, ‘I’m The Problem’, which also features Post Malone, Eric Church, HARDY and Ernest.

It marks Morgan’s first-ever duet with a female artist.

However, even since fans started speculating that Tate will appear on the album, there’s been some strong opinions on social media, with one person even calling her “MAGA Barbie”.

An X user commented: "tate mccrae collabing with Morgan Wallen she is the MAGA barbie y’all accused Addison [Rae] of being (sic)"

One wrote: "Come on Tate, you're better than this."

Another penned: "tate mcrae collabing with morgan wallen...... i’m actually so disappointed in her rn (sic)"

Morgan has come under fire a handful of times, including for his 2024 arrest for reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing a chair from a rooftop bar. He also faced cancellation in 2021 for using a racial slur, which resulted in his music being suspended from radio stations.

Further to this, he stormed off the stage during his appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this March.

He later posted a photo of his private jet with the caption: "Get me to God's country.”

Some believe he was simply eager to return to his home in Tennessee, while others speculated that it could have been a politically motivated move.

Meanwhile, Morgan and his 'I Had Some Help' collaborator Post Malone have another new song out this Friday (18.04.25) called 'I Ain't Coming Back'.

'I Had Some Help' broke Spotify's single-day country streaming record with almost 14 million streams, and skyrocketed to the top of charts around the world.

'I'm The Problem' lands on May 16, and contains a whopping 37 songs.