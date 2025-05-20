Taylor Hawkins' son Shane Hawkins has dispelled rumours he's replacing Josh Freese in Foo Fighters.

The 52-year-old drummer joined the 'Best of You' rockers in 2023 following the death of Taylor the previous year.

He was let go over the weekend with "no reason" given.

Rumours were rife that Shane would be stepping behind the kit for Dave Grohl and co, however, he's actually about to embark on a tour with his late father's covers band, Chevy Metal, in July.

The run kicks off on July 19, and concludes on August 31.

Sharing the tour poster on Instagram, Shane said: "@chevy_metal gunna be a blast. (sic)"

Josh just joked he got "booted" from Foo Fighters for whistling 'My Hero' too much.

He shared a tongue-in-cheek list of the "top 10 possible reasons Freese got booted from the Foos".

From 10 to one, he quipped he "once whistled 'My Hero' for a week solid on tour" and "could only name one Fugazi song".

At number eight, he joked: "Two words: polyrhythms."

He teased that his "metronome-like precision behind the kit" had been deemed "soulless", and joked that he "demanded" they start every rehearsal with a 20-minute "cowbell sound bath".

Referencing Dave Grohl's iconic look, Josh quipped he "never even once tried growing a beard", and that he "didn't show up to the studio because Mercury was in retrograde".

Offering other potential reasons for his exit, he joked that he "promised" The Offspring's Noodles that he "could be 4th guitarist", and "refused to perform unless he was guaranteed a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show".

In the number one spot, he teased that "the whole poodle thing was getting to be a bit much".

Josh previously insisted no reason was given for his firing.

He wrote on Instagram: “The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer.’

"No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.

“In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry – just a bit shocked and disappointed.

“But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I’m fine. Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.”

Foo Fighters have just announced a series of shows in Japan and Indonesia later this year. The 'Learn to Fly' rockers will also headline the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore.

The latter gig at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, on October 4, marks their first concert since August 2024.