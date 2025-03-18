Taylor was the big winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025.

Taylor Swift reflected on the 'challenges' of 'The Eras Tour' two years after she began the mammoth world tour

The 35-year-old pop megastar was honoured with nine prizes at the ceremony in Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Monday night (17.03.25), with her haul including Artist of the Year.

Swift didn’t attend the event, but she pre-recorded an acceptance speech for the Tour of the Century prize for ‘The Eras Tour’, in which she marked the two-year anniversary of the mammoth jaunt starting in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023.

Swift admitted the global trek – which broke the record as the highest-grossing tour of all time and spanned 149 shows in 51 cities - was “the most challenging thing” she’s ever done.

She began: "I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tour mates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew."

Swift continued: "People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion. And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life."

The 'Fortnight' hitmaker insisted it wouldn’t have been possible for her to "take on those challenges" without the support of her Swifties.

She said: "It’s a three-and-a-half-hour show, more shows than I’ve ever done on a tour and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. I think about that tour constantly. I’m so proud of it.

"And the only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others, the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows in all the different countries we played in, that’s all because of the fans."

Thanking her fans, she concluded: "You had the passion and the generosity to care about travelling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world.

"It blows my mind.

"I’m never gonna stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate it more than you know."

In the fan-voted categories, Swift won Favourite Surprise Guest for bringing out her Kansas City Chiefs player boyfriend Travis Kelce at Wembley Stadium.

The sportsman was dressed in a tuxedo as part of a sketch in between songs that saw Swift pretend to swoon before he lifted her to a couch.

The 'Shake It Off’ hitmaker also won Favourite Tour Tradition for her surprise songs.

Meanwhile, SZA made history by becoming the first artist to win the R'n'B Artist of the Year prize three times, having previously collected the accolade in 2023 and 2024.

Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' was crowned Album of the Year.

Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award and Mariah Carey was presented with the Icon Award.

Lastly, Nelly received the iHeartRadio Landmark Award.

LL Cool J hosted proceedings and there were performances from the likes of Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, Nelly and more.

An abridged list of the winners:

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

Hit Me Hard And Soft — Billie Eilish

Album of the Year (Pop)

The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift

Album of the Year (Hip-Hop)

We Don’t Trust You — Future and Metro Boomin

Album of the Year (Country)

F-1 Trillion — Post Malone

Album of the Year (Alternative)

Clancy — Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year (Rock)

From Zero — Linkin Park

Album of the Year (R'n'B)

Coming Home — Usher

Album of the Year (Dance)

Brat — Charli XCX

Album of the Year (Latin/Urban Album of the year)

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira

Song of the Year

Beautiful Things- Benson Boone

Best Collaboration

Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Producer of the Year

Julian Bunetta

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Pop Song of the Year

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Pop Artist of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter

Best New Artist (Pop)

Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll

Best New Artist (Country)

Shaboozey

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

GloRilla

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

BossMan Dlow

R'n'B Song of the Year

“Made for Me” – Muni Long

R'n'B Artist of the Year

SZA

Alternative Song of the Year

"Too Sweet" - Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year

Green Day

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

Fontaines D.C.

Rock Song of the Year

“A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown

Rock Artist of the Year

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year

“360” – Charli xcx

Dance Artist of the Year

David Guetta

K-pop Artist of the Year

ATEEZ

K-pop Song of the Year

"Who" - Jimin

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Gracie Abrams

World Artist of the Year

Tyla

Favorite Surprise Guest

Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

Favorite Tour Tradition

Taylor Swift - Surprise songs