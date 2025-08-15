Taylor Swift has explained the orange theme for her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift has explained her new album's colour theme

The singer is returning with her latest record - which is due for release on October 3 - and she opened up about her use of the colour orange in the artwork and the promotional teasers explaining the hue represents how she was feeling while making the record during The Eras Tour which was "exuberant and electric and vibrant".

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, Taylor was asked about the significance of the colour orange and she replied: "I've just always liked it ... It feels like energetically how my life has felt - and this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during [The Eras Tour], which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant."

Taylor went on to talk about reuniting with producers Max Martin and Shellback for her 12th studio LP after previously working with the pair on her albums Red, 1989, and Reputation.

She said: "One of the things about this record is, like, it's a record I made with my mentor Max Martin and Shellback. The three of us have made some of my favorite songs that I have ever done before.

"They were my main collaborators on my Red album. We did We Are Never Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, Shake It Off, Blank Space, Style, Wildest Dreams, Ready for It, Delicate."

She added of the paid: "They're just geniuses".

Taylor also talked about the album's artwork, which shows her wearing a jewelled costume under the water in a bath and confessed the picture represents her at the end of a concert night because she always ends with a soak in the tub.

She explained: "This represents the end of my night ... My show days are the same every single day, I just have a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub - not usually in a bedazzled dress ... [The album represents] the life beyond the show ... I would say it's everything that was going on behind the curtain."