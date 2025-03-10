Tommy James ended his recent Las Vegas concert an hour into his performance "due to exhaustion".

Tommy James is 'doing fine' after ending his Las Vegas concert early 'due to exhaustion'

The ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ hitmaker was singing ‘Do Something to Me’ at the Golden Nugget casino in Sin City on March 7 when he was forced to stop the performance and take a breather before he could finish the 90-minute set.

His representative, Carol Ross-Durboro, confirmed the reason for the early finish to Fox News Digital and added that he had been up early for his five-hour flight to Vegas.

The 77-year-old star was treated by paramedics on-site and was given the OK to leave.

His representative confirmed he was back in New Jersey and doing "fine working on his Sirius XM radio show” 'Gettin Together with Tommy James'.

Tommy James and The Shondells are next due onstage on March 15 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The musician is best known as the frontman of the rock band, who had a string of hits in the '60s with 'Mony Mony', 'Crimson and Clover' and 'I Think We're Alone Now'.

James is a prolific artist, having released 12 solo studio albums and eight albums with the Shondells.

More than 300 musicians have recorded renditions of his songs with three of the covers reaching the Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 chart in the 1980s: Joan Jett’s ‘Crimson and Clover’, Tiffany’s ‘I Think We're Alone Now’, and Billy Idol’s ‘Mony Mony’.