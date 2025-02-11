Sir Tom Jones and Sugababes have been unveiled as headliners for Camp Bestival.The 'Not Unusual' hitmaker and the 'Freak Like Me' group will top the bill at the family festival at Lulworth Cove in Dorset, which takes place between July 31 and August 3.Sugababes: “We’re so excited to headline Camp Bestival this summer. We’ve always heard amazing things about this festival in particular, so look forward to seeing everyone there!”They join previously confirmed headliners Basement Jaxx.Other acts on the stacked bill include Lightning Seeds, The Zutons and drum and bass legend Goldie, who will perform with a full band, and DJs Annie Mac to Erol Alkan.Festival curator Rob da Bank commented: “In over 20 years of booking Bestival and Camp Bestival we’ve always wanted to have Sir Tom Jones gracing our stage and finally the man himself has agreed to belt out Delilah for us! Josie and I have been mates with Basement Jaxx since they started, and we think they’re the best live dance act so get ready for the most colourful show of the year, and Sugababes will be one hell of a party! As ever it’s not all about the headliners and I think we’ve got our strongest DJ lineup ever - from Annie Mac to Erol Alkan, Congo Natty to Greg Wilson plus some of the best live acts about The Zutons, Lightning Seeds, the man like Goldie with his Drum and Bass attack live, plus a family knees ups with Barrioke, Mr Tumble, Horrible Histories and Dick and Dom.. and that’s barely scratching the surface.. see you in August for a whole lot more!”Tickets go on general sale at 9am on February 14. An exclusive pre-sale for Three customers will be available via the Three+ rewards app from 9am on February 12.Head to www.campbestival.net for the full lineup and ticket prices.

Tom Jones is among the headliners confirmed for Camp Bestival 2025