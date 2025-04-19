Carlos Santana says the best concert he ever saw was watching Jimi Hendrix play at the Northern California Folk-Rock Festival whilst he was high on acid.

Carlos Santana reflects on the greatest gig he ever saw

The 77-year-old musician's own band Santana was part of the line-up that performed at promoter Bob Blodgett's music event, which was held at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose, California, between May 23 and May 25 in 1969.

The line-up also included Jefferson Airplane, Canned Heat, Chuck Berry, Taj Mahal, and The Jimi Hendrix Experience among many others.

Carlos admits seeing Jimi play was “beyond superlatives” but he accepts the LSD drug he took, which has hallucinogenic effects, may have contributed to his memory of the gig.

Appearing on the 'In Service Of' podcast, he said: "Best show I ever saw was Jimi Hendrix live in Santa Clara Fairgrounds. I've seen Jimi many times but that day he was beyond supernatural. He was beyond superlatives.

"His canvas that day, the way he painted that guitar, it was so galactic. It was unbelievable. I’d never heard him play better – and I’d heard him play a lot of times after that day. But there was something extremely extreme that day.”

He then added: "Of course, we were all on acid, the audience you know, and he was too.

"But he took us to this place, as far as they can take us in the universe, the galaxy, and back in one breath. You know, we were like, 'Who is this guy?'

The 'Black Magic Woman' guitarist also reflected on growing up in San Francisco and attending gigs at the Fillmore, calling the iconic venue his “alma mater”.

He said: “I got to see Cream, Arthur Brown … I used to say, ‘I don’t have any money for you, but I gotta learn and you gotta let me in!'

“I was [going to] the Fillmore like a sponge: take everything from The Who, to Howlin’ Wolf, to Steve Miller, to Chuck Berry. I’m still a sponge."

Now known by younger generations for hits like 'Smooth' featuring Rob Thomas, Santana said that he hopes the band’s message resonates with every listener.

He said: “I have been aware more than ever, that I came to this planet to remind the individuals, every single person, [that], ‘You are worthy, God loves you. God cherishes you.’”

“Santana’s message is, ‘Everyone is number one in God’s heart.’ God made the world round so we can all have centre stage. God made a circle so vast, that no one can stand outside. And that’s the message that Santana brings, when we play.”

Santana’s new book, 'Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender' is out on May 27, and is “a visual journey" with unseen photographs and stories from his personal archive.

The musician also released compilation album 'Sentient', which includes previously unreleased tracks, in March.