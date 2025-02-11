Travis Scott wants to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift.

The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker - who has worked with Beyonce and The Weeknd in the past - is interested in teaming up with the two pop superstars with some "ill ideas" already in his mind.

Asked about potential collaborations, he told Billboard: "It’s this band called Khruangbin I want to work with.

"This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook."

He added: "I have some ill ideas."

The 33-year-old star also dismissed any suggestions on a rivalry with the 'Espresso' singer after her latest album 'Short n' Sweet' beat the 10th anniversary release of his 'Days Before Rodeo' mixtape in the charts.

He replied: "Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album’s cool. 'Days Before Rodeo' is 10 years old. It all works."

Travis is still proud of his debut record 'Rodeo', which he described as "lit" despite having just one regret about its original release in 2015.

He explained: "I got a lot [of special memories from that time]. 'Rodeo' is lit.

"The only thing I wish from that album, and I probably should do for the 10-year anniversary, is that the action figure would come out on a USB and not a CD. That’s the main thing and it never happened.

"That album creation was everything for me: touring, working on the album and being at Mike Dean’s crib all day. Rest in peace, Meeboob [Dean’s late dog]. Man, we love that dog. It was lit, man."

Travis is currently working on his fifth studio album - the follow-up to 2023's 'Utopia' - and while he's not ready to reveal the title just yet, he gave a hint of what's to come.

He added: "I feel like for 'Utopia', I was striving to push things to a high level. I’m still reaching for that.

"I’ve been having so much fun with music and s*** that I think it’s cool to be artistic and have fun with it."