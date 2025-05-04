Travis Scott is set to play a special invite-only concert in Barcelona after unveiling his own jersey for the Barca-Real Madrid match.

Travis Scott will feature on Barcelona's kit for El Clasico

The Barca players will wear a special version of the blaugrana jersey featuring the rapper's Cactus Jack record label logo for the La Liga match against their rivals on May 11.

Travis becomes the latest artist to be featured on Barcelona's kit as part of the club's sponsorship deal with Spotify, following previous shirt takeovers by Coldplay, KAROL G, The Rolling Stones, ROSALIA and Drake.

The latest edition with Travis goes deeper as it bridges the worlds of music, fashion and football.

Spotify will also be bringing the rapper to perform in Barcelona for the very first time, marking a major moment in both his career and the company's partnership with the Catalan club.

Travis's most loyal fans in the city will be rewarded with an exclusive invite-only concert in a one-off event designed to reflect their passion.

The gig will take place on the evening before El Clasico on May 10 at an iconic venue in the heart of Barcelona, transforming a landmark location into a stage delivering an unforgettable experience for fans.

Travis said: "El Clasico is a moment the whole world taps into. Teaming up with Spotify and FC Barcelona lets me merge my universe with theirs.

"This wasn't just about throwing Cactus Jack on a jersey. It's about building something that blurs the line between sound and sport. Being the first artist to perform in Barcelona as part of this collaboration and sharing the moment with my fans just takes it to another level."

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde said: "As a long-time Travis listener and someone who cares about style, this collaboration with Spotify is powerful.

"Seeing the Cactus Jack logo on our jersey and being part of a drop that blends football with fashion and music is something that I'm hugely inspired by and I'm proud to be part of a club that embraces that."