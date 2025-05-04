Trisha Yearwood and her label Gwendolyn Records are joining forces with Virgin Music Group.

Trisha Yearwood signs to Virgin Music Group

The 60-year-old country singer’s new deal will also bring her back to Universal Music Group with Music Corporation of America (MCA), the Nashville-based label she was with from 1990 to 2006.

Trisha - who is married to Garth Brooks - said: “I’m honoured to join forces with Virgin Music Group as I embark on this exciting new chapter. Bringing my Gwendolyn label into the MCA/Universal family truly feels like coming home. I can’t wait to share my new album, ‘The Mirror’. Creating this music has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

Jacqueline Saturn, president, Virgin Music Group North America, and executive VP of global artist relations, said: “Trisha Yearwood is one of the most talented and enduring artists in the world. We are so proud to have her and her Gwendolyn Records catalogue on our roster and are looking forward to her legions of fans hearing this incredible new music.”

Jen Bontusa, Virgin’s Senior Vice President of Label Management based in Nashville, said: “Trisha is one of the beloved artists in Nashville. It’s been amazing working with her and her team so far and we’re looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Mike Harris, President and CEO of Music Corporation of America (MCA), said: “We are thrilled to welcome Trisha Yearwood back to the family, coming full circle as we celebrate and amplify her iconic MCA catalogue. In partnering her Gwendolyn Records label with Virgin Music Group, Trisha enters an exciting independent chapter – one where she retains creative and commercial control, supported by a world-class, global team. We are so happy for her.”

This comes as Trisha announced the upcoming release of her “first fully co-written and co-produced album”.

She announced the project on Instagram, writing: “My first fully co-written and co-produced album, 'The Mirror' will be yours on July 18th. This is a new chapter for me and one I cannot wait to share with you, so two songs are dropping tomorrow to give you a taste of what’s to come. I am so proud of this record and hope you love it as much as I loved creating it. xoxo"