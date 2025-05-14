Trivium's bassist Paolo Gregoletto has accused Bullet For My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck of having "no respect for us or our crew" after he pulled out of their joint tour early.

Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck is alleged to have decided he no longer wants to complete his band's joint tour with Trivium

The two bands have played across Europe and North America in celebration of the 20th anniversaries of their 2005 albums ‘The Poison’ and ‘Ascendancy’.

They were due to head to Australia and South America after they wrap the North American leg, but according to Trivium, Matt no longer wants to do it.

During a TikTok Live, Paolo said: “Matt Tuck didn’t want to do it, after we had planned it, after stuff was already in the works – don’t know why. I think it would have been amazing. I think The Poison is a great album. I think the two records pair very well together. And I think it would have been nice to give everyone around the world a chance to see the two together.”

In another TikTok, he captioned the clip: “When you make your first TikTok live and p*** off the other band you are on tour with… #JusticeForSouthAmerica”.

One person commented suggested they should have dealt with the situation in private, Gregoletto replied: “He’s the sole decision maker of the band and he has no respect for us or our crew.”

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy told Metal Hammer of the joint tour: "For [BFMV frontman Matt Tuck] and I, these records in 2005 changed our lives. But we were only really able to see the impact 10, 15, 20 years later.

"A lot of the coolest metal bands that I love these days, I'll talk to them and they'll, say, 'Trivium was my first live band I ever saw'. OR they'll say 'Ascendancy' or 'The Poison' was their first record. That's so cool."

Heafy added: "It almost feels like a once in a lifetime experience. A five-year or 10-year anniversary, that's cool.

"But we knew we wanted to really hold on to this. 'We've never done anything like it, so let's wait for 20 years.' It's something special for sure."