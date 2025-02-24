Chlöe Bailey is being sued for a whopping $15 million for allegedly "exploiting" a songwriter who contributed to her 2024 album 'Trouble In Paradise'.

Chloe Bailey and her labels are being sued for copyright infringement and exploitation

Melvin Moore - who also goes by the name 4Rest - filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in New York on Thursday (20.02.25) against Bailey, Sony Music, Parkwood Entertainment, and Columbia Records.

In court documents, he alleged he was not “appropriately credited or compensated” for his work on the tracks 'Same Lingerie', 'Favorite', and 'Might As Well'.

Moore has accused the entities of fraudulent misrepresentation, violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), civil conspiracy and deceptive business practices.

He claimed his team “repeatedly made good faith attempts to amicably resolve the matter of [Bailey, Parkwood and Columbia’s] unauthorised commercial exploitation."

And he is now seeking $5 million in damages per song and $150,000 per infringement.

Moore said in the 33-page document: “It’s time for the industry to acknowledge the value of the creatives who bring the music to life and compensate them fairly."

Meanwhile, Bailey previously insisted she opts to "ignore" any backlash her music may receive because she is "ordained" by her religious beliefs.

Speaking on Audacy’s 'V-103' podcast last year, she said: "I always just wanna let the music speak for itself. And to be honest, no matter what I do, people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to. Everything I’m doing is ordained by God, and I’m walking in my purpose, and anybody who has a problem with that can kiss my booty."