Pete Doherty’s Babyshambles are hitting the road for their first UK tour in over 10 years.

Frontman Doherty described the comeback as a “no-brainer,” revealing that the decision was driven by both fan demand and personal reflection.

He told NME: “Everywhere I go I get, ‘what’s happening with the ‘shambles?’

“It’s unfinished business and a real desire to play some of them old tunes and have a little shindig."

The tour kicks off in Norwich on November 14 and includes stops in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, and more. It also serves as a tribute to former guitarist Patrick Walden, who passed away earlier this year at age 46.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, September 5 at 10am BST. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 3.

Doherty, now clean and settled into family life, reflected on the band’s turbulent past and being grateful to still be alive.

He said: “I don’t think I ever dared to dream that I’d still be knocking about."

The 46-year-old indie legend - who is joined by Mick Whitnall, Drew McConnell and Adam Ficek in the band - noted that he's “a lot more wholesome” these days, compared to the tabloid-fuelled chaos of the 2000s.

The reunion also coincides with the 20th anniversary of Babyshambles’ debut album Down in Albion, a record that captured the messy brilliance of Doherty’s songwriting and the band’s unpredictable energy. Fans can expect a setlist packed with cult favorites like Killamangiro, Albion and Delivery.

Babyshambles finally getting back out on the road comes after Doherty's main band, Libertines, staged a successful comeback. The band's 2024 LP All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade topped the charts in the UK. Doherty’s recent solo work has also been highly received.

Babyshambles 2025 UK tour dates:

Nov 14 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR

Nov 16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 26 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Nov 29 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

Nov 30 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Dec 2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Dec 4 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Dec 7 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Dec 8 – Nottingham, Rock City

Dec 10 – Plymouth, Pavilions