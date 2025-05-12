Usher avoided disaster at his concert when he tried to feed an allergic super-fan cherries.

Usher nearly ended up with a medical emergency at his London show

During each performance of 'There Goes My Baby' on the 'Past Present Future Tour', the 46-year-old star feeds a member of the audience cherries.

And during a recent gig at London's The O2 arena, Usher's stunt nearly ended in catastrophe as he initially failed to hear the fan warning him she's allergic to the fruit.

According to the Daily Mail, the 'Yeah! hitmaker' asked the female fan after she showed him her Usher tattoo: "Would you be OK if I give it a kiss?"

After he planted a kiss on her arm, the married star quipped: "You're going to get me in trouble."

As he tried to feed her the fruit, she muttered in his ear: "I'm allergic."

However, it fell on silent ears.

When he finally heard what she said, Usher said: "Oh s***, she is allergic to cherries, anyone got an EPI pen"

He then hugged her and said: "I'm sorry I love you."

Usher laughed: "We almost had an emergency in here."

Usher's tongue-in-cheek flirtatious stunts have caused some real-life dramas, with one fan facing rumours online that her husband filed for divorce after she had her own interaction with the star at a recent concert.

The woman, named Jimalita Tillman, denied the wild report and insisted she was single.

She told WGN News: "That is completely false. I am single. I am a retired homeschool mom looking to expand the arts here and across the pond. I am single. You got a cherry, give me a jingle.

"When he came around with those cherries, I said, 'Well, life is a bowl of cherries, I'll take one, maybe two."'

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer’s new song, ‘My Confession’, was inspired by her break-up with Darius Jackson and the viral Usher concert moment that led to Darius’ publicly shaming her.

The second single from Keke's upcoming album, ‘Just Keke’, is her attempt to set the record straight on her bitter break-up from Darius, with whom she shares son Leodis.

She wrote on Instagram: “This one is personal. ‘My Confession’ is exactly what it sounds like - me giving voice to the feelings I buried.

“Sometimes the closure we need doesn’t come from a conversation—it comes from being honest with ourselves. That’s what this song is. My peace. My clarity. My way of letting go.

“I wrote this with @TaylaParx, my best friend of 22 years, who’s seen me through every version of myself. This track is raw, it’s emotional, and it’s real.

“I’m not here to play perfect. I’m here to be honest. I’m just here to be Keke. ‘My Confession’ out now!”

Back in 2023, after a video of Keke being serenaded by Usher went viral, Darius attempted to shame Keke on X.

He wrote: “It's the outfit tho.. you a mom” and when fans called him out, he doubled down, saying “This is my family my representation. I have standards morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

However, in her new song, Keke suggests the pair had already split by the time she went to Usher’s Las Vegas concert.

She sings: “So I figured that I'd have myself a girls night / 48 later online / Made me a villain for sympathy, but you lied / But the truth is in Vegas we was already over, boo / Because of you.”

Other lyrics include: “72 hours later, now your feelings hurt / My fans was dragging you because you had the nerve.”

The song also samples Usher's ‘Confessions, Part II’ and references his song ‘Burn’.