Usher performed with Craig David during his show in London on Saturday night (05.04.25).

The pop superstar brought his 'Past Present Future' tour to the UK capital for 10 shows at the city's O2 Arena and he had a special surprise for the audience at at the fourth gig - bringing out Craig to duet on the British singer's hits 'Fill Me In’ and ‘7 Days’.

In a post on Instagram, Craig admitted the collaboration was a dream come true. He wrote: "Feeling truly blessed to share the stage with the legend @usher.

"This is a real full-circle moment for me. Growing up, I had ‘I Think of You’ and ‘U Make Me Wanna’ on repeat. He’s always been an artist I deeply respect and one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you for this incredible moment."

Craig previously revealed he spent years dreaming of collaborating with the 'Yeah!' star ever since they shared a "moment" on a French radio station when they performed a "freestyle" togethe.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard last year, Craig said: "For me, having grown up listening to Usher, I feel that would be a great … we would create something special.

"We had a moment at a place called Skyrock at a radio station over there in Paris and we did a little freestyle on the radio back when I was releasing ‘Fill Me In’, ‘7 Days’ and he had ‘You Make Me Wanna ... ’ and about to go into his '8701' album so it was a moment.

"Everyone was like: ‘You guys need to [do something together]'. It would be one to say we ticked that box."

Craig recently wrapped up his own UK tour in mid-February.

Towards the end of last year, the '7 Days' hitmaker - who last released an album in 2022 - admitted he is touched by how much his music means to people after 25 years in the industry as he reflected on his upbringing.

He told BANG Showbiz: "Every different faith has different ways of getting to the same thing, which ultimately is community and bringing people together. "And the core of everything I found really came from my parents in the way I was brought up, the way my grandmother would make that chicken casserole for me or my mum picking me up from school.

"Those things you start to see are really the core underlining factor that is love, right?

"And when it goes into making music, I wanted to be quite poetic in the way I do those songs, and also not realising how much of an effect it’s going to have on other people .

"People have got married to my songs, they’ve gone on holiday where they met their partner, and they remember where they were and who they were with, and I think, ‘Man, who would’ve thought that would’ve been a part of me.’"