Usher performed an exclusive show at The Box in London on Sunday night (30.03.25).

Usher handing out USH POUNDS at The Box / Credit: Getty

The 'King of R'n'B' took to the stage at the infamous Soho venue to host the launch of Black Box with Spotify, a variety show celebrating Black Excellence in homage to the “Chitlin Circuit” revues of the 1950s and 1960s.

Select fans and a host of celebrity guests were treated to a setlist comprised of Usher's classics, including 'Good Kisser', 'I Don’t Mind' and 'U Don’t Have To Call'.

During his performance, Usher delighted fans by throwing out special USH POUNDS across the club.

Among the star-studded crowd were rappers Headie One and Ghetts, retired England soccer player Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate Ferdinand and 'Lord of the Rings' actor Sir Ian McKellen, who is a regular at The Box. They got to sip on handcrafted cocktails named after his tracks like 'Yeah!', 'U Remind Me', 'U-Turn' and 'Burn'.

As well as Usher's set, invitees to The Box were also treated to a range of spectacular and eclectic performances, including a magician, tap dancers and an aerialist.

An 11-piece collective from the London Gospel Choir also performed.

The special show at The Box followed Usher opening his 10-date residency at The O2 as part of his 'USHER: Past Present Future Tour' on Saturday night (29.03.25).

Usher wowed 20,000 fans at the iconic London arena with a set that moved seamlessly through his three decades of hits, with his show divided into 10 distinct acts.

Highlights included 'Call Me A Mack', 'Yeah!', 'U Got It Bad', 'Love In This Club' and 'There Goes My Baby', as well as tracks from the 2010s and beyond, such as 'Climax' and his recent hit 'Good Good'.

Taking a moment to reflect on his 30-year career, he spoke directly to the crowd, acknowledging the deep connection he shares with his UK fans.

He said: "Hopefully my music has been something to you. Maybe we fell in love together, maybe we had a good time together, but something brought you here. And I just want you to know, I appreciate the connection. If I didn't have you to cheer me on, I wouldn't continue to do this."

During 'My Boo', Usher made his way through the crowd handing out USH POUNDS and pouring shots for fans.

He even joked: "I will take a pint as we’re here in London!" His comment prompted a huge cheer from the crowd.

The final act brought a poignant moment, as Usher introduced it with a Zoom call to his younger self, offering a chance to reflect on three decades of music and legacy, before closing with anthemic club tune 'Without You'.

The concert featured seven full costume changes, including a faux fur coat, diamanté encrusted suits and Union Jack leather jacket and trousers by Mowalola.

Among the sold-out crowd were model Leomie Anderson, 'Love Island' presenter Maya Jama, 'Loose Women' panellist Judi Love and 'Get Out' actor Daniel Kaluuya.

Usher takes to the stage at The O2 again on Tuesday night (01.04.25) and from mid-April he will perform in Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam, before returning to London on May 6 and May 7 to close out the tour.

Tues 01 April – London, UK – The O2

Wed 02 April – London, UK – The O2

Sat 05 April – London, UK – The O2

Sun 06 April – London, UK – The O2

Tues 08 April – London, UK – The O2

Wed 09 April – London, UK – The O2

Fri 11 April – London, UK – The O2

Tues 15 April – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed 16 April – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat 19 April – Club Social @ Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Sun 20 April – Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Tues 22 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed 23 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri 25 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat 26 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon 28 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thurs 01 May – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Fri 02 May – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun 04 May – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Tues 06 May – London, UK – The O2

Wed 07 May – London, UK – The O2