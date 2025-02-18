The View's Kyle Falconer played a surprise set at The Marquis pub in London's Covent Garden.

The 'Same Jeans' hitmaker followed his set at Rough Trade with a secret performance at the rock'n'roll watering hole last week.

The pub gig came after he previously offered to perform in fans' living rooms in exchange for buying 50 copies of his latest solo album, 'The One I Love The Most'.

In January, he posted to Instagram: "Want me to play your house? Get you and your pals to buy 50 records and I’ll come play in your living room!

"More information from [email protected] please get full details before booking - link to the album is in my bio - https://kylefalconer.myshopify.com/ #newalbum #kylefalconer #theview #theoneilovethemost #housegig."

Kyle used to share a flat with 'Line of Duty' star Martin Compston, who joked in the comments: "There was a time I would’ve paid you to stop playing in the living room so I could get a kip."

Released on Valentine's Day (14.02.25), the new album features stripped down versions of his songs from The View and his solo LPs – all inspired by women.

Kyle told the NME : “‘The One I Love The Most’ came from an idea I had after getting my own studio in Spain. I thought about all the girls’ names I had written about and thought it would be a great romantic idea to put them all in one place and release the record for Valentine’s Day.

“I wanted to show the songs as they were without all the production and we captured the first essence of them.

“It’s great to see the different feelings along the album and my ups and downs, from the childlike writing of ‘Claudia’ to the more in depth idea of ‘Kelly’ as I have seen and heard more of the world.”

The View tracks on the record are from the band’s debut album ‘Hats Off to the Buskers’ as well as songs from their releases up to the 2023 record ‘Exorcism of Youth’.