Vince Neil had to "learn to walk again" after suffering a stroke.

Motley Crue delayed their Las Vegas residency in March so the 64-year-old singer could undergo a "medical procedure" and the Girls Girls Girls hitmaker has now revealed he fell seriously ill the day after Christmas last year.

He told the Last Vegas Review-Journal: “I had a stroke. My whole left side went out.”

Vince told the publication he went to bed on Christmas night feeling fine but his "health scare" began in his sleep and he needed months of physical therapy to get back on his feet.

He said: “I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough. The doctors said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage again. I go, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it. Watch and see.’

"Mötley canceled the first part of the (residency) so I could get better.

“I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn’t walk myself, finally to a wheelchair. I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don’t need anything. But it’s like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again.

"It takes a while to get your brain to start moving your legs, for them to do what your brain wants to do. You try to walk but it doesn’t come out right."

The Home Sweet Home rocker's voice wasn't affected and he's now feeling confident about being back on stage.

Speaking before the group finally kicked off their run of Las Vegas shows on Friday (12.09.25) night, he said: "It’s been tough, but I’m back, I’m 90-, 95-percent to where I was before, and it’s going to be great."

Vince teased the set list for the shows is “extensive, with some deep cuts, but the songs that fans want to hear.”

He added: “It takes you through the full Mötley Crüe lifestyle. I am going to push through the best I can.”