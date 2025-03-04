Aloe Blacc created a "musical dialogue between Marvin Gaye and Bob Marley" on his new album.

Aloe Blacc has released his first album of original music in five years, Stand Together

The 46-year-old singer has released his record 'Stand Together' - which is his first LP of original music in five years.

It features a cover of the late Marvin Gaye's seminal 1971 song 'What’s Going On' and Aloe's version fuses Marvin's lyrics and message about social disharmony with Bob's reggae instrumentation.

In an interview with NPR (National Public Radio), Aloe said: "Well, Marvin Gaye - one of his contemporaries is Bob Marley. And I wanted to do this sort of musical dialogue between Marvin Gaye and Bob Marley - so roots reggae and classic soul - because of the way that these two individuals, these two artists, showed up with message music.

"Which I think is one of the things that I'm trying to impress upon my peers - is that, as much fun as you want to have as an artist, have your fun, but also give us some substance because there's an opportunity for that fun to translate in joy and action.

"And that's what I got from 'Buffalo Soldier' as much as I got from 'What's Going On'."

Marvin's 'What's Going On' was inspired by a police brutality incident witnessed by Four Tops member Renaldo "Obie" Benson after the group's tour bus arrived at Berkeley on May 15, 1969. Benson saw the outbreak of violence in the city's People's Park during a protest held by anti-war activists in an incident that was later branded "Bloody Thursday".

Benson and Motown songwriter Al Cleveland then penned the song about what Benson saw and his concerns and presented it to Marvin who took it on.

Aloe's album 'Stand Together' was created in partnership with the philanthropic community of the same name whose work inspired the LP and each track is paired with a non-profit organisation, amplifying causes that drive social impact.

As well as this, 'Stand Together' emits themes of unity, resilience, community, and collective progress, which reinforces Aloe's commitment to using music as a force for good and for change.

Speaking about the inspiration for the LP, Aloe said: "I look at my heroes - Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. - and I think about what they would say.

"All of my heroes had to contend with their so-called enemies.

"They had to speak to them. They had to be in rooms with them and negotiate.

"And at the end of the day, we have to be able to listen to our better angels."

'Stand Together' is available to stream and order now.

'Stand Together' tracklist:

'Stand Together' (producer - Jason Mendelson)

'Breakthrough' (producer - DJ Khalil and Joel Van Dijk)

'Grow Together' (producer - Matt Parad)

'What’s Going On' (producers - Greg Spero and Jason Mendelson)

'Love in Control' (producer - Stargate)

'My World' (producer - Stargate)

'Don’t Go Alone' (producer - Oak Felder)

'One Good Thing' (producer - Matt Parad, Hunter Hayes and Alex Wilke)

'Not on My Watch' (producer - Eric Krasno and Aloe Blacc)

'Never Let You Down' (producer - Jugglerz)

'Daddy Told Me So' (producer - Aloe Blacc)

'Shine' (producer - Aloe Blacc, Greg Spero and Farmer Greif)