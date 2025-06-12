Westlife are planning a new album and some "special shows" to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Westlife have teased 'special' 25th anniversary plans

The Flying Without Wings boy band - made up of Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily - have teased some exciting projects to mark the milestone, but they have confirmed Mark isn't able to be part of the plans.

In a statement on X, they wrote: "To our amazing fans, we would like to take this opportunity to share some very important news with you all.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 25th Anniversary celebrations...

"On the 9th February 2001 we kicked off our first ever world tour at the Newcastle Arena. Who would have thought we would still be here 25 years later?

"We have so many exciting plans to share with you very soon which will include new music, an album, special shows and many, many more surprises along the way."

Mark stepped back from the group in February 2024 due to health issues, and he is not ready to rejoin them at this time.

The band continued: "Sadly, Mark will be unable to join the celebrations.

"We hope we can join us back on stage when he is ready and able. He sends his love and positivity to you all as always."

All four members of Westlife - which originally featured Brian McFadden before he life after six years in 2004 - "can't quite believe" their longevity.

The statement continued: "The four of us can't quite believe it's been 25 years.

"We could only have dreamt of the continued love and loyalty you have consistently shown us around the world.

"We are so lucky to have all of you with us and we can't wait to celebrate together!

"Happy 25th To Us All!"

In late 2022, Mark was struck down with pneumonia and had to pull out of the band's Wild Dreams tour, although he would later return early the next year.

In February 2024, he opened up about further health complications and surgeries - including time in the ICU - and announced he was "temporarily" stepping back.

He said at the time: "It is with the upmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual.

"I wish things could be different!"

The band added in their own statement: "We would like to take this opportunity to send our brother, best friend and fellow band-mate, Mark so many well wishes as he takes the necessary time he needs to recover."