The Who have announced ‘The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour’ to take place later this year.

The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey

Band members singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend held a press conference on Thursday (08.05.25) at the Iconic Images Gallery in Piccadilly, London, to announce that the forthcoming tour dates will mark the end of their incredible six-decade career.

The tour - named after their 1971 song from their fifth album 'Who's Next' - is comprised of 16 dates and will kick-off at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida on August 16, before making stops in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Toronto and New York among other cities.

‘The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour’ will end on September 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Townshend, 79, said: “Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal.

“Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our long-time Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy.

“Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

Daltrey, 81, said: "Every musician’s dream in the early '60s was to make it big in the US charts. For The Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever.

"The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great.

“The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

The announcement of the farewell tour follows weeks of speculation about drummer Zak Starkey's future in the band.

The 59-year-old musician - who is the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr - was believed to have been fired from the group after almost 30 years playing live with Pete and Roger in the wake of a disagreement over his performance at a show at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity.

However, he was reinstated in a matter of days with Townshend saying in a statement: "There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily.”

Tickets for 'The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour' go on sale on Friday, May 16 at 10am local time, although pre-sale options will be available through Citi and the Who Fan Club from Tuesday, May 13.

The Who ‘The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour’ dates:

AUGUST:

16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

SEPTEMBER:

2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena