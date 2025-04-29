Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to reunite at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are among the new additions to Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

New names have been added to the stacked bill, joining the likes of headliner Mariah Carey, Busted Vs McFly, Dasha, Jessie J and Benson Boone.

On 'Capital Breakfast' on Tuesday (28.04.25) morning, it was revealed that hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (Will Smith) are set to take to the stage at London's Wembley Stadium on June 15.

Plus, Tate McRae, Myles Smith JADE, James Hype, Remember Monday, and Rita Ora.

'Messy' hitmaker Lola Young, boxer-and-rapper KSI, Reneé Rapp, and Zara Larsson will also perform.

Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on April 30 at 9am.

Will never got the chance to do headline shows when he was part of hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince who had a string of hits, including 'Boom! Shake the Room' and 'Summertime'.

Following the release of the 56-year-old star's first full-length album in two decades, 'Based on a True Story', he is extremely excited to be travelling around the globe in support of his new LP, but although he will performing new material, Will is also set to take audiences back to his early days.

Appearing on the 'Broken Record Podcast', the '90s star said: "This will be the first time ever that we put together a tour, and I get to headline a world tour.

"I have my 90 minutes, I had never been on stage for 90 minutes before.

"So I did two shows in San Diego a couple of months ago, it was wild.

"The world is so desperate for nostalgia right now.

"The world wants that so bad, and it's like people [are] just yearning for, you know, a time when things were a little bit easier."

To coincide with the album's release, the 'Aladdin' actor announced the 'Based on a True Story Summer Tour', visiting major cities throughout Morocco, Europe and the UK.