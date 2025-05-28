Yungblud has bonded with The Cure and Smashing Pumpkins over fair ticket prices for fans.

Yungblud has support from The Cure and Smashing Pumpkins

The 'I Think I'm Okay' hitmaker - who is set to headline his second annual Bludfest event at the Milton Keynes Bowl on June 21 - is keeping ticket prices for the festival down at £65, and he's opened up on how his friendship with The Cure's Robert Smith and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan has been inspired by a desire to keep things affordable.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "Me and Robert have such a mutual fire in us to be pioneers in making a change on ticket prices.

"We've become really close and, whenever we meet up or email, we try to make a difference in any way we can.

"Billy Corgan has become a good mate in changing how tickets operate too."

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - insisted his concern is his own "community", rather than keeping ticket prices hiked up simply because it's how the industry works now.

He added: "I was sick of being told, 'This is just the way things are' and have to accept that if that was how I'd have to live out my dreams.

"I have no interest in that. All I care about is my community. I hate the apple-for-teacher mentality that's ingrained in British culture.

"I can't be a**** with it."

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old star still has lofty goals for Bludfest, as he aims to transform it into a global touring festival taking inspiration from Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest.

He's already been speaking to venues in France and other countries, while he'd love 'Boys Don't Cry' singer Robert Smith to join the lineup one year.

He said: "It's going worldwide, and it's going to be wild. It's amazing what you can do if you shout a mad idea into the void and a load of people shout back.

"If The Cure can play it one day, that would be a dream, just unbelievable."