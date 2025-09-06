Yungblud will lead a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAs this weekend.

Yungblud will be part of a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

The 28-year-old singer will team up with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt to honour the late Black Sabbath legend - who died in July aged 76 - with a medley of songs at the ceremony in New York on Sunday (07.09.25).

The Zombie hitmaker marked the announcement by sharing a photo of himself and Ozzy on his Instagram account.

He wrote: "They’ve asked me to pay tribute to you at the @vmas on Sunday night. I’ll try my best to do you proud Oz. Tune in from up there. I love you forever. [bat emojis] (sic)"

Yungblud recently vowed to spend the rest of his life honouring Ozzy Osbourne.

He told The Sunday Times Culture magazine: “He taught me self-belief and so I’m going to take his spirit and make sure everybody knows for the rest of my life who Ozzy Osbourne was — he meant everything to me.”

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - was stunned when he heard Ozzy had died, just two weeks after he had been part of the rocker's farewell show in his native Birmingham.

He said: “Ozzy was effervescent.

“I told a friend that I thought Ozzy had another five albums in him. I didn’t think he was going to sing live any more, but that day he was so full of life and being hilarious, laughing that laugh of his. And then he did the show and then he died. It’s so overwhelming.”

The 11 Minutes hitmaker gave a reading at Ozzy's funeral on the request of his family and he admits he gets "emotional" talking about his idol because he had always meant so much to him.

He choked up as he said: “I just love him and right till the very end he supported me.

“I get emotional, because I’ve loved him since I was about two.

“He was such a character — I remember his glasses. He looked cool and he got me through a lot as a young person. He fuelled rebellion within me — made me determined to be myself. But when I got to know him I realised he was completely different to who I thought he was.

“He was just a human being. “I saw the man behind the character on stage — that guy who made me a salami sandwich when we first met. I saw that his heart was as big as I believed it would be.

"I had a moment with him, and now he’s passed on to the next life.”

The VMAs will be broadcast live on CBS and MTV from 8pm ET in the US, while UK viewers will be able to watch it on Comedy Central and MTV at 9pm on Monday (08.09.25) night.