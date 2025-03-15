Yungblud will release a nine-minute single next week.

Yungblud to release nine-minute single next week

The 27-year-old star's latest song 'Hello Heaven, Hello’ clocks in at an impressive nine minutes and six seconds and will feature an orchestra.

He shared a snippet on Instagram and wrote: "Hello Heaven, Hello. The first single off my new album. 9 minutes and 6 seconds. Tuesday 18th of March. 7pm."

Last year, Yungblud hinted at the track, telling Kerrang: "The first song is nine minutes long with two guitar solos in it. We’re going big with orchestras. We got to this point and position where we’re like, ‘Right, what do we love? We love rock music. How do we push it forward but also adhere to what we f****** love? Let’s make a record that we love listening to!’”

He also shared that he wanted to “make a straight down the middle classic rock record that sounds like what the f*** Zeppelin would sound like in 2025. It’s deep and it’s mental – it’s a f****** rock opera".

Meanwhile, Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - previously revealed his next record will be a "rock opera double album that has no limitations towards imagination".

He told NME: "It's about the idea of self-love and self-reclamation that allows people to feel seen, and emit this light. You can be seen for who you truly are, no matter where you’re from or what you believe. It’s been at the [core] of this culture since the beginning of it. Whoever you are, you’re welcome here, as long as you are loving. That’s what I needed to write an album about.

“A lot of people have had a lot of opinions about me, and I would lie to you when I said I wouldn’t give a f***. But for the first time in my life, I think I’m starting to actually like myself. I’ve always written from a period of hatred towards myself. I made a f****** rock opera double album that has no limitations towards imagination.”