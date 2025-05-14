Yusuf/Cat Stevens is set to release his long-awaited memoir, 'Cat On The Road To Findout'.

Set for release on September 18, the tome promises to be an "extraordinary soul-baring journey through the triumphs, trials, and transcendental quest of one of music’s most enigmatic figures of our time."

A press release continues: "More than a memoir, the Yusuf/Cat Stevens' story is a backstage pass to the mind of a man who has lived a thousand lives. From his folk-troubadour beginnings, to the glamorous chaos of 60s pop stardom, to his 70s reign as a generational voice, his songs formed a musical odyssey that intricately recorded the journey to self-discovery. Then came his unexpected departure from superstardom, embracing Islam and leaving fans heartbroken. "

For the first time, fans will be able to delve into the "intimate story of his deeply emotive transformation".

The description continued: "Cat On The Road To Findout finally reveals the curious complexity and intellectual reasoning behind his navigation through life – a voyage which has now culminated in his return to music and art, to share his lessons of life with those seekers, dreamers, and believers, who still love and admire him. He remains true to the optimistic message of his melodic peace train."

Yusuf/Cat Stevens commented: “I’ve been on an amazing journey, which began in the narrow streets of London, and led me through the most iconic cities, to perform upon the great stage of Western culture, ascending the dizzying heights of wealth, recognition and artistic pinnacles; freely exploring vast ranges of religions and philosophies, wandering through churches, temples, all the way to the Holy abode in Jerusalem — ignoring myths and warnings — and crossing the foreboded, desert heartlands, to arrive at the House of One God in Abrahamic Arabia. What finally elevated my perspective was a luminous Book that perfectly alchemized my thoughts, beliefs, with human nature. It taught me Oneness, and my place and purpose within the universe."

The '60s star - with hits including ‘Matthew and Son’ and ‘The First Cut is the Deepest’ - suffered a near-fatal battle with tuberculosis - which "ignited his quest for peace and understanding".

He also had a terrifying near-drowning experience in 1975, which led him on a spiritual path and subsequently converted to Islam and changed his name to Yusuf Islam. After which, he quit music and dedicated his life to God, family, and humanitarian work, going on to earn accolades including a World Award for "humanitarian relief work helping children and victims of war” and the Man of Peace Award, voted for by The Nobel Peace Laureates.

Against all odds, he's had an extraordinary career spanning almost six decades, with classics including 'Wild World’, ‘Father and Son’, ‘Peace Train’, and 'Morning Has Broken’.

Now his music is "intertwined with a life of activism and altruism," as a campaigner for faith education, ecological consciousness and humanitarian work.

The tome is illustrated with "dozens of drawings in his own hand and archival imagery, self-penned with raw honesty and poetic insight."

'Cat On The Road To Findout' will be published in hardback, ebook and audiobook format (narrated by the author). The book will be published by Constable in the UK and Commonwealth on September 18, and by Genesis Publications in North America on October 7.

To pre-order the book and join the pre-sale for his upcoming book tour, visit catstevens.com.