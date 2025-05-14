Zara Larsson doesn't pay attention to algorithms.

Zara Larsson doesn't pay attention to algorithms

The 27-year-old pop star has released four studio albums over the course of the last decade and enjoyed major success with hits such as 'Lush Life' but admitted that these days she "just loves making music" and doesn't particularly "care" about the opinions of others, especially when it comes to numbers on streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I still wanna be really successful and I want my songs to do well,. "But now I am more like, 'I love my job. I just love making music.

"All my songs don't have to instantly hit you in your face and it's not like it has to be a hit three seconds in because when you do streaming, it's like, 'algorithms.

"No - I just wanna make really good music."

"When you are doing stuff you feel good about, the less you care about other people's opinions."

The 'Pretty Ugly' hitmaker insisted that the music itself is always a priority to her, although she still enjoys being part of the lives of others as an artist.

"When creating the music comes first, all that other stuff comes second.

"But of course I am still an artist, I have an ego and I do still want my stuff to do well."

"To be a part of someone's life and any moment of big celebrations, or happenings someone else lives, it's like, 'Wow was part of that."

in."

Away from music, Zara has been in a relationship with Lamin Holmén since 2020 and insisted that a simple "act of service" is the way to impress her, and not everything needs to be "big or expensive".

He said: "I am an act of service type of girl. It just makes me so happy coming home and my boyfriend has cleaned the whole apartment, done the laundry, gone shopping for food. That to me is so nice.

"So he's doing a lot of that. I wake up and he's done a whole breakfast buffet.

"He's so good at stuff like that and I think that's so romantic. It doesn't have to be big, expensive things. For me, it's more romantic when somebody is putting some time and effort into it."