Let me tell you something, because what you’re about to read isn’t just a success story; it’s a masterclass in defiance. We’re talking about a woman who was told her idea was impossible, faced over 100 rejections, and yet, she didn't just build a company, she built a movement.

Melanie Perkins

Allow me to emphasize that this isn't hypothetical; this is the reality of Melanie Perkins the force behind the popular Canva, who took a frustrating problem and turned it into a $40 billion global powerhouse, changing how over 200 million people think.

She recreates design till. Yeah! You heard that right. Melanie Perkins journey to becoming one of the wealthiest women on the planet, driving a tech giant worth tens of billions, is a blueprint for anyone who believes in their vision, no matter how many times they're told "no." It's not just about business acumen; it's about sheer, unadulterated grit. This got me.

Now, let's take it back to the beginning.

Melanie, born in Perth, Western Australia, in 1987, had that entrepreneurial spark burning bright from a surprisingly young age. While she's known to be an introvert, her mother was an Australian-born teacher and her father was a Malaysian engineer with Filipino and Sri Lankan roots. That diverse background subtly gave her a wider lens, a global perspective that would later be useful when scaling a worldwide platform.

At just the age of 14, Melanie was out there, selling handmade scarves at local markets and shops across Perth. Think about that for a second. That wasn't just pocket money; that was her first lesson in product, market, and the sheer satisfaction of building something from bottom to the top.

It laid the groundwork for everything that came next. But it wasn't all business. Melanie also had a deep passion for skating as a kid. And if you know anything about figure skating, you know it demands insane dedication, precision, and an almost superhuman ability to set and chase ambitious goals.

Waking up at 4:30 AM for training? That forges a discipline that you just can't buy. That blend of creative spirit, raw entrepreneurial drive, and unshaking discipline? That was the foundation she built her future tech empire on.

The real flashpoint for Canva, though, happened during her university days at the University of Western Australia where she was studying communications, psychology, and commerce, but then, she spent a heck of a time tutoring her fellow students in graphic design.

And that's when the glaring, frustrating hit her like a ton of bricks. Existing design software like Adobe Photoshop and InDesign was an absolute nightmare. Dating back, it was complex, ridiculously expensive, and intimidating as hell for anyone who wasn't already a pro. Students would spend an entire semester just trying to figure out where the buttons were, let alone design something decent.

Melanie had a personal dissatisfaction that triggered a profound insight into birthing Canva. Projecting into the future, Melanie saw a future where design wasn't some exclusive club for trained specialists with deep pockets and arcane knowledge. She rather saw a world where design was simple, intuitive, and accessible to everyone.

Her dream? A single, online platform where anyone could drag and drop, use templates, and collaborate easily making design easy for the masses.

So, in 2007, while she was still 19, Melanie, alongside her then-boyfriend and now husband, Cliff Obrecht, took the plunge. They co-founded Fusion Books.

They started small, literally out of her mother's living room in Duncraig. Fusion Books’ mission was simple: make school yearbooks easy to create online, with a drag-and-drop tool and templates. It was a niche, sure, but it hit a very real pain point.

Fusion Books wasn't just a side hustle; it was their proving ground.

For five years, it grew, eventually becoming the largest yearbook company in Australia,

even expanding into France and New Zealand. That success, even on a smaller scale, gave them real experience – building a business, managing operations, sales, recruitment, and customer service.

It was the crucial apprenticeship that armed them with the real-world know-how needed for their much grander ambition.

The fact that Melanie dropped out of university at 19 to pursue fusion books full-time tells you everything you need to know about her conviction.

But despite Fusion Books success, Melanie's bigger vision kept calling. She understood the power of simplified design stretched far beyond yearbooks. Her biggest challenge at the time was convincing everyone else, especially the big investors who had the money to fund her start-up.

But the duo _Melanie and Cliff, in 2011, embarked on what I describe as a brutal journey to secure funding for Canva.

They flew from Perth to Silicon Valley, pitching their audacious idea to investor after investor. The response? I bet you can guess _ rejection. Sometimes the investor's turn out to be downright rude. She had over 100 rejects.

The VCs just couldn't wrap their heads around a "simple" online design platform competing with established, complex software giants.

They saw a lack of sophistication; Melanie saw revolutionary accessibility. The power of vision is playing out there_ No one sees or understands what you see except you.

You want a story that encapsulates her drive? She actually learned to kitesurf just to network with a prominent Silicon Valley investor, Bill Tai, who was a huge kitesurfer. This is not just dedication; this is what I call playing chess, not checkers.

Tai was really impressed by their passion and the sheer potential, but then, he told them to put everything on hold until they found a world-class tech team.

That led to the pivotal introduction of Cameron Adams, an ex-Google tech genius, who eventually joined as Canva's third co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

Finally, in 2013, they breathed a sigh of relief with a modest $3 million in seed funding and the crucial addition of Adams, Melani officially launched Canva. And from that moment, it just exploded. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, massive library of templates, and accessible pricing – including the absolutely brilliant freebie – shattered the barriers to design for millions.

Small businesses, teachers, non-profits, students, individuals, everyone who was previously locked out of creating professional-looking graphics now had a powerful, user-friendly tool in their hands. That was groundbreaking.

Under Melanie's leadership, Canva’s growth has been nothing short of meteoric. They've raised over $500 million and in 2022, Canva’s valuation skyrocketed to an astonishing $40 billion, heightening her position as one of the world's most valuable private tech companies in the world. And just in 2024, They pulled in an impressive $2.7 billion in annual revenue, allowing them to keep investing in new features, content generation, and seamlessly integrating generative AI .

Melanie Perkins’s impact goes way beyond the balance sheet. She's one of the a few female CEOs around the world of a multi-billion dollar tech unicorn, she's an inspiration for women in tech, actively championing diversity and inclusion within Canva.

Is she finished? Absolutely not. With an audacious goal of reaching one billion users, Canva keeps expanding into more video editing, website creation, and a full Visual Work suite that aims to be the all-in-one platform for Visual communication.

She owns an 18 percent stake in Canva that places her among the world's wealthiest women.

In 2021, Melanie and Cliff joined the Giving Pledge. They made a commitment to donate a chunk of wealth to charity through the Canva Foundation. They've already pledged around 30% of their equity to this foundation, which has poured millions into causes like ending extreme poverty, including a notable $30 million

Donation to GiveDirectly in Malawi. I can call this being philanthropic, I see this as a profound belief that being successful carries a greater responsibility to make a real difference in the world.

Melanie Perkins’s story is a compelling, undeniable one that sees a problem, refuses to accept it’s not doable, and then eventually builds an empire with an undiluted determination.

From selling scarves as a teenager and drilling discipline on the ice, to facing down over 100 rejections from jaded investors, her journey is the playbook for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Melanie has proved that with enough guts and a crystal-clear vision, what they call "impossible" can absolutely become a multi-billion dollar reality.

And that, my friend, is a story worth telling.