Forget glass ceilings – Mo Abudu shatters them with the force of a thousand cinematic dreams! Just when you think she’s reached the pinnacle, this incredible woman continues to defy expectations, reminding us that age is just a number when passion fuels your purpose.

Mo has been named recently as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025 – an announcement that just sent ripples across the globe with its official unveiling in April 2025. Mosunmola Abudu was born in Hammersmith, West London, in 1964, where her journey began having both British and Nigerian citizenship. She’s from Ondo Town in southwest Nigeria. Mo as fondly called spent her early childhood in England, moving to Nigeria at seven, only to return to the UK at eleven. This early bicultural experience undoubtedly shaped her expansive vision and ability to bridge world.

Her education started in the UK first from Ridgeway School, then to MidKent College, and then to West Kent College, followed by a Master's degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Westminster.

Let me emphasize that Mo’s career didn't start in front of the camera or behind a production desk as people may ordinarily think. Her professional journey began in recruitment consulting in the UK in 1987 where she worked with Atlas Recruitment Consultancy and Starform Group before returning to Nigeria in 1993, afterwards, was headhunted by Arthur Andersen to lead the Human Resources and Training for ExxonMobil. She later established her own HR development company, Vic Lawrence & Associates Limited, and conceived the Protea Hotel, Oakwood Park which stands till date. These foundational years in HR and business management helped her developed skills in organization, strategy, and talent management – which eventually proved useful in helping her build an industry from the bottom.

Here’s where the story took an inspiring turn. At age 40, she made an audacious pivot, deciding to embark on a completely new career in media. Imagine that – taking such a monumental leap into the unknown, at an age when many might consider settling into established paths. But Mo doesn't just dream. This audacious step led to the creation of "Moments with Mo" in 2006, Africa’s first syndicated talk show, which quickly became a pan-African phenomenon, airing across 49 African countries and in the UK. She interviewed everyone from heads of state to global celebrities, earning her the moniker Africa's first lady of chat.

This show was a platform, a space for dialogue, and a powerful ground for positive African representation.

From Talk Show to Global Studio

The success of "Moments with Mo" was just the beginning. In 2013, Mo launched EbonyLife Television (ELTV), Africa's first global black entertainment and lifestyle network. Recognizing the immense potential of film, she established Ebony Life Films in 2014, this followed a series of other achievements. Her first film as an executive producer was Fifty, and she co-produced The Wedding Party (2016), which shattered box office records to become the highest-grossing Nigerian film in history. She followed this success with The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Chief Daddy, Your Excellency, and the critically acclaimed Òlòtūré, a powerful drama that premiered on Netflix.

Her production, Blood Sisters, also made it to Netflix’s global top ten list, accumulating over 11 million viewing hours. These films aren't just entertaining; they are culturally significant, providing authentic Nigerian and African stories to a global audience. Mo has been instrumental in forging partnerships with major international studios like Netflix, Sony, Lionsgate, BBC, AMC Networks, Westbrook Studios, and Will Packer Productions, expanding the reach and impact of African content like never before.

Mo was really about ensuring that African stories, told by Africans, have their rightful place on the world stage. Her latest buzz-worthy project is Dust to Dreams, a film co-produced and co-written by Mo, and notably directed by British actor Idris Elba. Mo recently acquired a landmark property in London to launch EbonyLife Place London, a cultural and creative hub designed to give African innovators a space to showcase their talent on a global stage, featuring the city's first African cinema. Forbes has also hailed her as "Africa's Most Successful Woman" and recognized her as the "first African woman to launch a pan-African TV channel." In 2024, she was named the Businesswoman of the Year at the Forbes Africa Woman Awards. CNN has dubbed her "Africa's Queen of Media who conquered the continent." She’s been listed among The Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television multiple times, received honorary doctorates from Babcock University and the University of Westminster, and was appointed a Director of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the International Emmy Awards.

In 2019, she became the first African to receive MIPTV’s Médailles d’Honneur, and in 2025, she was named Creatives Champion by the UK Government, solidifying her role in shaping global creative policy. Mo Abudu is more than just a media mogul; she's a visionary who has consistently challenged norms and built an empire by sheer will, talent, and an unshaking belief in the power of African stories. Looking back at where she all started precisely at 40 to becoming a global force, her journey is an inspiration reminding us that it’s never too late to start. She’s not relenting in effort to keep motivating the masses, proving that African creativity and talent deserve to be seen, celebrated, and recognized on every stage, around the world.

by Chioma Tamunobubelebara