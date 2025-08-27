A third of British parents are thinking about homeschooling their children, a new survey has revealed.

Wolsey Hall Oxford, a home study and homeschooling online provider, asked 2,000 parents about their views and found bullying, mental health worries and a lack of one-to-one attention were the main reasons for considering teaching kids at home.

More than half (55%) of parents with school-age children said today's school environment is too challenging, while 53% claimed their child's school does not support their mental health needs.

Other concerns included classroom disruption and class sizes that are seen as far too big.

Gavin McLean, Principal at Wolsey Hall Oxford, said: "These findings reflect a clear shift in how the parents of today’s school children view the education system, with concerns over behaviour, class sizes, and inadequate provision for students with special educational needs failing to be addressed.

"We believe learning should be flexible, supportive, and should prepare children for life – not just for exams. As more parents recognise that remote and flexible working patterns make homeschooling a realistic and appealing alternative to the classroom, it’s clear that families are seeking learning that adapts to their lives - not the other way around."

Parents also said they were also worried about poor teaching standards, lack of progress, safety issues, behavioural problems not being dealt with and medical conditions that make learning in a traditional classroom difficult.

Current government advice states that parents in the UK have the right to educate their children at home full-time if they wish. However, they must make sure their child receives a suitable full-time education and are expected to inform the school if they are withdrawing a child who is already enrolled. Local authorities can make informal enquiries to check a child is receiving proper education and may issue a school attendance order if they believe a child is not being adequately taught.