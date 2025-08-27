OpenAI has announced changes to ChatGPT following a lawsuit alleging that a teenager who died by suicide had relied on the chatbot for guidance. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday (26.08.25), is believed to be the first time grieving relatives have directly blamed the company for a wrongful death.

In a blog post, the tech giant said it will update ChatGPT to better recognise and respond to signs of mental distress.

It wrote: "Recent heartbreaking cases of people using ChatGPT in the midst of acute crises weigh heavily on us, and we believe it’s important to share more now.

"Our goal is for our tools to be as helpful as possible to people—and as a part of this, we’re continuing to improve how our models recognize and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress and connect people with care, guided by expert input."

The company added: "As the world adapts to this new technology, we feel a deep responsibility to help those who need it most. We want to explain what ChatGPT is designed to do, where our systems can improve, and the future work we’re planning."

The blog also explained how the firm currently deals with conversations that involve threats of harm.

It said: "When we detect users who are planning to harm others, we route their conversations to specialized pipelines where they are reviewed by a small team trained on our usage policies and who are authorized to take action, including banning accounts. If human reviewers determine that a case involves an imminent threat of serious physical harm to others, we may refer it to law enforcement. We are currently not referring self-harm cases to law enforcement to respect people’s privacy given the uniquely private nature of ChatGPT interactions."

As part of its plans, OpenAI will also introduce new parental controls, allowing carers to oversee how their children use the chatbot.

It said: "We will also soon introduce parental controls that give parents options to gain more insight into, and shape, how their teens use ChatGPT. We’re also exploring making it possible for teens (with parental oversight) to designate a trusted emergency contact. That way, in moments of acute distress, ChatGPT can do more than point to resources: it can help connect teens directly to someone who can step in."