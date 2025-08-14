Creating a Memory Box for Your Kids: Amy Childs Shares Her Top Tips

In partnership with Attic Self Storage

TV personality and mum-of-four Amy Childs knows just how quickly those precious childhood moments can pass by. From the twins’ first hospital hats to her daughter Polly’s first baby grow and her son Ritchie’s treasured teddy, Amy has made it her mission to keep the most meaningful mementoes from her children’s early years.

Now, to celebrate the launch of Attic Self Storage’s new stores in Barking & Dagenham and Enfield, Amy has teamed up with them to share her top tips for creating a memory box that captures the magic of parenthood – and keeps it safe for years to come.

Amy Childs’ Top Tips for Creating a Memory Box You’ll Treasure

1. Be Selective: It’s About Meaning, Not Just Memorabilia

When Amy first started, she kept everything – baby socks, every single drawing, piles of school reports. But a memory box isn’t a storage bin, it’s a curated time capsule.Her advice: ask yourself, Does this tell a part of their story? If yes, keep it. If not, let it go.

2. Save the Moments That Matter Amy always makes space for:

The hospital band and first tiny outfit

A photo or note from their first few days

Scribbles or paintings that sparked emotion

A handmade birthday card or a sweet note

A letter she writes each year on their birthday

Little things, packed with big feelings

3. Let Go of the Guilt: You Don’t Need to Keep Everything

Not everything needs saving. Amy suggests letting go of:

Duplicates (one drawing is enough)

Bulky toys or blankets (photograph them instead)

Everyday school worksheets

Anything stained, torn or falling apart

If an item’s in good condition, donate it so another child can love it too.

4. Store It Beautifully

Instead of stuffing keepsakes into plastic tubs or yellowing envelopes, Amy uses:

A wooden memory box – substantial and long-lasting

Acid-free paper to prevent fading

Pouches and dividers for delicate items

Quick labels or notes to record the story behind each piece

5. When You Run Out of Space, Think Outside the Box

With four children, space fills up fast. Amy’s solution?

Finding extra storage beyond the home. Secure, well-organised storage facilities – like the new Attic Self Storage sites in Barking and Enfield – can help families keep treasured items safe without them taking over the living space.

As Amy says, children grow up in the blink of an eye. One day you’re rocking them to sleep, the next you’re waving them off to school. A memory box gives you the chance to pause time – even just for a moment – and preserve those irreplaceable memories.

Whether it’s kept on a shelf at home or stored securely away, the treasures inside will one day bring you and your children joy all over again.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

