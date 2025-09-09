Children in England will be banned from buying energy drinks like Red Bull, Prime and Monster under new rules to protect their health.

Energy drinks

The crackdown comes after damning evidence linked the high caffeine drinks to obesity, poor mental health and even stroke.

Rebecca McManamon, registered dietitian at The British Dietetic Association, told The Sun: "There is no health benefit from energy drinks. All the evidence points towards a risk of harm to young people."

Shops, cafes, restaurants and websites will be banned from selling energy drinks with more than 150mg of caffeine per litre - such as Red Bull, Monster, Relentless and Prime Energy - to under-16s. A 250ml Red Bull tin contains 80mg of caffeine.

A major study of 1.2million children has found that youngsters who consume energy drinks are more likely to experience stress, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Researchers also discovered that some were more prone to risky behaviour, including violence and drug use.

The dietitian added: "Long-term consumption has been contributory in some young people who have died by suicide."

Earlier this month, health secretary Wes Streeting explained the Government's decision to block sales to under-16s.

He said: "How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of a double espresso in their system on a daily basis? Energy drinks might seem harmless but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today’s kids are all being impacted, while high sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity."