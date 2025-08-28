Scientists say there are three red flags that could signal a child is more likely to develop psychopathic traits later in life.

Childhood traits linked to psychopathy

According to studies led by Professor Essi Viding at University College London, these warning signs can appear in children as young as three or four years old.

Professor Viding - who has dedicated her career to studying how behaviour in childhood can shape personality - explained: "You do not get a full-blown personality disorder as a birthday present when you turn 18, so there are clearly children who have these sorts of traits from a very young age. Identifying these children early on does not mean you can definitely predict that someone will become an adult psychopath, but these are the children likely to be at an increased risk compared with their peers."

Her team studied young children, including twins, to understand if these tendencies were inherited, influenced by upbringing, or a mix of both. They observed how kids responded to other people's emotions, how they dealt with frustration and even measured brain activity and heart rate to see how feelings were processed differently.

The first warning sign was an absence of empathy when other people were upset. For example, if a child grabbed a toy and made another cry, they showed little or no remorse.

The second trait was a poor grasp of consequences. Children who struggled in this area struggled to learn from mistakes.

The third was not caring about pleasing others. Most youngsters enjoy making parents or friends happy, but these youngsters seemed focused only on their own needs and showed no pleasure in anyone else's happiness.

Professor Vidinge explained that spotting these signs does not mean the outcome is any different. However, she said that with the right interventions, such as adjusting parenting techniques, teaching emotional regulation and getting professional support, it might be possible to prevent these behaviours from developing further.