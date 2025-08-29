Thousands of children are beginning school without full protection from potentially serious illnesses, health officials have warned.

UK falling behind on childhood vaccinations

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed that none of the main childhood vaccines hit the target needed this year to stop diseases spreading. It means thousands of pupils are beginning primary school without cover against dangerous conditions like measles and whooping cough.

​An expert told The Independent​: “I think there is a lot of misinformation around vaccines, particularly around the MMR vaccine​. They are seeding doubts into people's minds that probably wouldn’t have been there before.”

The latest figures show huge regional gaps in uptake. More than 90% of five-year-olds in the north-east of England have received both doses of the MMR jab. But in London the figure falls to just seven in 10 (69.6%). The four-in-one booster also varied widely, from 88.9% in the north-east to only 63.8% in the capital.

Bea Taylor, senior fellow at the Nuffield Trust, said London’s low figures are linked to its mobile population. “Parents and carers in the capital are more likely to face barriers including having to move house regularly, which can make it difficult to stay registered with a local GP and receive reminders about vaccinations,” she explained.

The World Health Organization says the UK now has the lowest MMR uptake in the G7. Only 89% of children had their first jab in 2024, falling short of the 95% needed to protect communities. Globally, millions of children remain at risk of deadly diseases after vaccination rates stalled or dropped.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock warned: "Too many children are starting primary school without complete protection against preventable and potentially serious illnesses like measles, whooping cough and mumps.

"Vaccines save thousands of lives every year and prevent countless hospital admissions. I urge all parents to check their child’s vaccination record and contact their GP practice if any jabs are missing."