Frankie Bridge has come under fire from fellow parents after admitting she let her eldest son head into town on his own.

The 36-year-old Loose Women star is mother to Parker, 11, and Carter, nine, with footballer Wayne Bridge. The singer revealed Parker had gone out without her for the first time, telling fans on TikTok: "I have just dropped my first born off to his first time hanging out with his friends on his own in town."

Frankie added she was "trying to be the cool mum about it" but confessed Parker does not "really know how to cross the road properly" and "forgets to put his seatbelt on every time" he gets in the car.

She said: "I do not think I have ever left him anywhere on his own, and today is the day.

"First of all, how am I a mum that has a child that is going into secondary school and that is now apparently doing things on his own? Second of all, how are you supposed to be okay with them having a life and moving on?"

But her parenting choice quickly divided opinion, with many insisting 11 is too young. One follower wrote: "11 is crazy, I was at least 13." Another added: "He is 11, absolutely too young to be in town." A third said: "11 is way too young, my daughter just turned 13 and still not allowed to go hang out in town with friends."

Others defended Frankie, arguing children are more at risk online than outside. One fan said: "They're more likely to experience harm through social media than being in town with friends!" Another claimed: "Parents now unfortunately push their kids down a path of screens and obesity."

According to current UK government advice, parents are encouraged to use their judgement on when their child is ready to go out alone, taking into account maturity, safety awareness and local environment, and to always discuss personal safety with their child beforehand.