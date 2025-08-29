Heavy drinkers are far more likely to have an unplanned pregnancy despite wanting to avoid it, a new study has revealed.

Researchers found that women most determined to avoid a baby were 50% more likely to fall pregnant if they drank heavily than if they drank moderately or not at all.

The study, which followed 936 women for a year, found that 71 of those most intent on avoiding pregnancy still conceived. More than half of these – 38 in total – were heavy drinkers, outnumbering the combined total of unplanned pregnancies among moderate and non-drinkers.

Lead author Dr Sarah Raifman, of the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, said: "This study made two important findings. First, non-pregnant women who drink heavily appear, on average, to have a higher desire to avoid pregnancy than those who drink moderately or not at all. Second, drinking heavily as opposed to moderately or not at all appears to put those who most want to avoid pregnancy at higher risk of becoming pregnant within one year. Finding out why those pregnancies happen is the next step in our research."

She added: "In the meantime, given the potentially life-altering effects of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (which occur when a foetus is exposed to alcohol through the mother's drinking) and the fact that the risk of FASD increases with the amount and duration of the mother's drinking, it is important for doctors and clinicians to support women who drink heavily to stop drinking as soon as they suspect an unintentional pregnancy."