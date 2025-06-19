Parents could be allowed to take their children out of school for up to 10 days a year without getting fined, under new plans being discussed by MPs.

Stop the school fines

It comes after a petition calling for a change to term-time holiday passed the 100,000-signature threshold required for Parliamentary consideration. Campaigners say the current rules unfairly punish families who can't afford the sky-high cost of holidays ​during school breaks.

The petition says: "We're seeking reform to the punitive policy for term time leave that disproportionately impacts families that are already under immense pressure and criminalises parents that we think are making choices in the best interests of their families. No family should face criminal convictions. We are calling for reform of legislation on taking children out of school urgently."

Under current guidelines, schools can grant leave only in "exceptional circumstances." Parents who take their children out of school without permission risk a £60 fine, which can double if not paid within 21 days. Repeated breaches may lead to prosecution.

Supporters of the petition say the rules fail to account for financial inequality and rising costs during school holidays.

The Government defended the policy, saying it is designed to ensure every child has access to consistent education.

They said: "We are determined to break down barriers to opportunity by supporting every child to achieve and thrive at school, working with parents and protecting children’s right to education. On holidays in particular, we understand that some parents wish to avoid peak periods."

"However, the school year is structured in such a way as to provide plenty of time throughout the year for holidays outside of term time, and schools also have considerable flexibility to plan term dates themselves, and hold inset days and other occasional days at less busy times of the year."

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

