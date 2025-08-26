A parenting expert has revealed why toddler tantrums are not as terrible as many believe and how carers can handle them without losing their cool.

Toddler tantrums

Parenting coach Heidi Skudder from Positively Parenthood, who is set to share her wisdom at The Baby Show at Olympia London from 24 to 26 October, said: "The reality is, there is nothing terrible at all about toddler tantrums and by responding to them in the right way, you can help shape your toddler's brain for the better."

She explained: "Toddler tantrums are also referred to as big feelings. We all experience emotions; the difference is that small children really struggle to be able to contain those emotions, and instead, they just let them all out. As adults, we have impulse control, which is the brain's ability to think something but not necessarily act on it.

"This means that big feelings and meltdowns are going to be a key feature during childhood. Know that this is normal and not something your child is doing on purpose."

Speaking to Hello!, she shared a few tips for keeping things calmer and avoiding huge meltdowns. These include having quieter times, feeding children earlier and keeping the environment calmer. She also advises not giving in to demands, ensuring they are safe ​- especially if they are throwing themselves on the floor ​- and giving them a bit of space.