Parents are being urged to steer clear of fake Labubu dolls after dangerous fakes were found on sale in the UK.

Parents issued urgent warning over dangerous fake Labubu dolls

The counterfeit toys are poorly made and pose a serious choking hazard to young children, trading standards chiefs have warned.

The toy, made by Chinese company Pop Mart, has become a huge hit online thanks to celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Cher - who have been spotted with the elf-like doll. But the dodgy copies found on sale had loose stitching and detachable heads that presented a "choking risk", according to the UK’s Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI).

Kerry Nicol, external affairs manager at CTSI, told The Guardian: "These dolls are fast becoming the latest must-have craze, which is being amplified by social media influencers promoting and showcasing ‘unboxing’ of the products on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Supply and demand means that legitimate Labubu dolls are almost impossible to find.

"Parents understandably want to be able to get their hands on these toys for their children and rightly expect the toys they buy to be safe, but dangerous counterfeits are finding their way into the market."

The fake dolls often break UK toy safety rules. Many have no CE or UKCA safety markings, importer details or required safety warnings. Some may also contain toxic substances such as lead, harmful dyes or banned plasticisers.

Genuine Labubu dolls have a distinctive elf-like look and feature authenticity marks such as a holographic POP MART sticker, a scannable QR code to the official Pop Mart website and, on newer versions, a subtle UV stamp on one foot.

Trading standards teams have seized thousands of unsafe fakes in recent weeks.

Nicol added: "Everyone involved in the supply chain - from manufacturers and fulfilment houses to sellers and marketplaces should have a role to play in ensuring unsafe toys never reach the hands of children."