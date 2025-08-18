A specialist has warned that ADHD may be more closely linked to an overall poor diet than to food additives.

Parents told poor diet may play role in ADHD

It is estimated 2.6 million people in the UK live with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which affects around 5% of children and 2.5% of adults worldwide. ADHD's exact cause is unclear, but experts say a mix of genetics and environmental triggers can play a role.

Professor Emeritus David Benton, of Swansea University, said that while additives have long been cast as the villain in ADHD, the real concern is the ultra-processed foods they are found in.

Writing for The Conversation, he said: "Having a high intake of additives correlates with a high intake of ultra-processed food - usually a diet high in sugar and fat, while low in fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals.

"So, why assume that additives are the problem, and not the rest of the diet?"

Children's favourites like crisps, biscuits, fizzy drinks and chicken nuggets are all ultra-processed foods, often loaded with additives, sugar and fat but lacking key nutrients.

The professor also suggested that ADHD "may be an indication of poverty", as families on tight budgets often rely on cheap ultra-processed foods.

"Eating ultra-processed food - and therefore additives - is more common among low-income families, who are also at greater risk of ADHD.

"To some extent ADHD may be an indication of poverty, and a generally poor diet, reflecting the financial need to eat cheaper ultra-processed foods."

However, he also pointed out that foods often seen as healthy, such as cow's milk, eggs and apples, can trigger behaviour changes too.

For parents worried about diet and ADHD, he advised: "If a child's behaviour seems linked to diet, keeping a food diary can help identify patterns.

"But any elimination diet should be approached with care and expert advice, to avoid doing more harm than good."